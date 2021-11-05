Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 20 points. The point total is set at 50.5 for the outing.

Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Indiana's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's total is 8.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.1 points per game average.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20 points or more (in three chances).

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Wolverines score 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers allow (31.6).

When Michigan scores more than 31.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolverines average 77.0 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (379.5).

When Michigan piles up over 379.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.

Indiana's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Hoosiers average 4.9 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolverines surrender (17.1).

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.

The Hoosiers rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up (311.0).

In games that Indiana picks up more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hoosiers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.

Season Stats