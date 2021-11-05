Publish date:
Michigan vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Indiana's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- Saturday's total is 8.6 points lower than the two team's combined 59.1 points per game average.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 51.8 points per game in 2021, 1.3 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 2.2 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 20 points or more (in three chances).
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Wolverines score 5.5 more points per game (37.1) than the Hoosiers allow (31.6).
- When Michigan scores more than 31.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolverines average 77.0 more yards per game (456.5) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (379.5).
- When Michigan piles up over 379.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20 points or more.
- Indiana's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Hoosiers average 4.9 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolverines surrender (17.1).
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.1 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up only 15.8 more yards per game (326.8) than the Wolverines give up (311.0).
- In games that Indiana picks up more than 311.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Indiana
37.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
456.5
Avg. Total Yards
326.8
311.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.5
6
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
8