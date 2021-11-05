Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has been targeted 55 times and has 40 catches, leading the Dolphins with 475 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 17.4% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Gesicki collected 14 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
- The Texans are conceding 266.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Gesicki was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 48 yards (16 yards per reception).
- Over his last three games, Gesicki has put up 82.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes on 21 targets.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
55
17.4%
40
475
2
3
10.3%
Jaylen Waddle
68
21.5%
48
413
3
8
27.6%
DeVante Parker
43
13.6%
25
327
1
2
6.9%
Myles Gaskin
40
12.7%
31
165
3
5
17.2%
