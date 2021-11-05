Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Miami vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Mike Gesicki ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has been targeted 55 times and has 40 catches, leading the Dolphins with 475 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 17.4% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Gesicki collected 14 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
  • The Texans are conceding 266.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Gesicki was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 48 yards (16 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three games, Gesicki has put up 82.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes on 21 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

55

17.4%

40

475

2

3

10.3%

Jaylen Waddle

68

21.5%

48

413

3

8

27.6%

DeVante Parker

43

13.6%

25

327

1

2

6.9%

Myles Gaskin

40

12.7%

31

165

3

5

17.2%

