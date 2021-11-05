There will be player prop bets available for Mike Gesicki ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-7) take the field against the Houston Texans (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has been targeted 55 times and has 40 catches, leading the Dolphins with 475 receiving yards (59.4 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.4% of the 316 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 65.4% passing plays and 34.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Gesicki collected 14 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 14.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.

The Texans are conceding 266.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 22nd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Gesicki was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 48 yards (16 yards per reception).

Over his last three games, Gesicki has put up 82.7 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes on 21 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 55 17.4% 40 475 2 3 10.3% Jaylen Waddle 68 21.5% 48 413 3 8 27.6% DeVante Parker 43 13.6% 25 327 1 2 6.9% Myles Gaskin 40 12.7% 31 165 3 5 17.2%

Powered By Data Skrive