Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has racked up 35 receptions for 517 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and averages 73.9 receiving yards per game.
- Williams has been the target of 21.6% (61 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Williams had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 56.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- Williams did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.
- The Eagles are conceding 234.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Williams was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 19 yards.
- During his last three games, Williams has caught 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 26 times, and averaged 70.3 yards per game.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
61
21.6%
35
517
6
5
15.2%
Keenan Allen
69
24.5%
45
496
2
11
33.3%
Austin Ekeler
42
14.9%
33
302
3
5
15.2%
Jared Cook
38
13.5%
23
260
2
5
15.2%
