Mike Williams has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) meet in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has racked up 35 receptions for 517 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 61 times, and averages 73.9 receiving yards per game.

Williams has been the target of 21.6% (61 total) of his team's 282 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.9% passing plays and 36.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Williams had zero receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 56.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Williams did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Eagles.

The Eagles are conceding 234.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Williams was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 19 yards.

During his last three games, Williams has caught 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 26 times, and averaged 70.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 61 21.6% 35 517 6 5 15.2% Keenan Allen 69 24.5% 45 496 2 11 33.3% Austin Ekeler 42 14.9% 33 302 3 5 15.2% Jared Cook 38 13.5% 23 260 2 5 15.2%

Powered By Data Skrive