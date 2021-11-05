Big Ten opponents square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 14.5 points. The contest has a point total of 44.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 44 points five of eight times.

So far this season, 33.3% of Illinois' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Golden Gophers rack up 28.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (23.3).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 31.1 fewer yards per game (370) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (401.1).

When Minnesota amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 4-5-0 this season.

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Fighting Illini score just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.9).

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.9 points.

The Fighting Illini collect only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (303.1).

In games that Illinois totals over 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats