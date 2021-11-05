Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten opponents square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 14.5 points. The contest has a point total of 44.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota's games this season have gone over 44 points five of eight times.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of Illinois' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points above Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Minnesota has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Golden Gophers rack up 28.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (23.3).
  • Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.3 points.
  • The Golden Gophers rack up 31.1 fewer yards per game (370) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (401.1).
  • When Minnesota amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Golden Gophers have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Illinois is 4-5-0 this season.
  • The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
  • Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year the Fighting Illini score just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.9).
  • Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.9 points.
  • The Fighting Illini collect only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (303.1).
  • In games that Illinois totals over 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have 11 takeaways .
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MinnesotaStatsIllinois

28.4

Avg. Points Scored

17.6

18.9

Avg. Points Allowed

23.3

370

Avg. Total Yards

320.9

303.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

401.1

8

Giveaways

9

11

Takeaways

12