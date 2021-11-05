Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over 44 points five of eight times.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Illinois' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 7.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Golden Gophers rack up 28.4 points per game, 5.1 more than the Fighting Illini surrender per outing (23.3).
- Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 31.1 fewer yards per game (370) than the Fighting Illini give up per contest (401.1).
- When Minnesota amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Fighting Illini covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year the Fighting Illini score just 1.3 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.9).
- Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 18.9 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect only 17.8 more yards per game (320.9) than the Golden Gophers give up per matchup (303.1).
- In games that Illinois totals over 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have 11 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Illinois
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.3
370
Avg. Total Yards
320.9
303.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.1
8
Giveaways
9
11
Takeaways
12