The NC State Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 ACC) will put their 16th-ranked run defense to the test against the Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 0-0 ACC) and the No. 21 rushing offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Wolf Pack are favored by only 2.5 points in the game. The game's over/under is set at 56.

Odds for NC State vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have scored at least 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Florida State's games have gone over 56 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.4 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.8 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 53.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 1.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack put up 4.6 more points per game (31.5) than the Seminoles give up (26.9).

When NC State puts up more than 26.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 29.1 more yards per game (416.5) than the Seminoles allow per outing (387.4).

In games that NC State amasses more than 387.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, six fewer than the Seminoles have forced (12).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Seminoles have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Seminoles average 29.9 points per game, 13.6 more than the Wolf Pack allow (16.3).

Florida State is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team scores more than 16.3 points.

The Seminoles average 64.1 more yards per game (391.9) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (327.8).

In games that Florida State piles up more than 327.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (9).

Season Stats