The Nevada Wolf Pack (6-2, 0-0 MWC) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the San Jose State Spartans (5-4, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The point total is set at 54.5 for the outing.

Odds for Nevada vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.

San Jose State and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 4.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 7.5 points more than the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 58.5 points per game in 2021, 4.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 total in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 51.3 average total in Spartans games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nevada is 6-2-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 10.5 points or more so far this season.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over six times in eight opportunities (75%).

The Wolf Pack put up 15.0 more points per game (37.6) than the Spartans give up (22.6).

When Nevada scores more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 456.6 yards per game, 101.9 more yards than the 354.7 the Spartans allow per contest.

Nevada is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 354.7 yards.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Spartans have seven takeaways .

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Spartans rack up 21.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.4).

San Jose State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Spartans rack up 26.4 fewer yards per game (351.1) than the Wolf Pack give up (377.5).

When San Jose State amasses over 377.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Wolf Pack have forced 16 turnovers.

Season Stats