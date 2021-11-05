The Carolina Panthers (4-4) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the New England Patriots (4-4). The total for this game has been set at 41 points.

Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 41 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 46.4 points per game average.

The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 41 total in this contest.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New England's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Patriots score 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers surrender (19.9).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.9 points.

The Patriots average 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per matchup.

In games that New England churns out more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Panthers' takeaways (8).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Panthers rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots give up.

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow (352.9).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 352.9 yards.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Patriots have forced 12 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In four home games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.

Panthers home games this season average 45.3 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

New England has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, on the road.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

New England has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.

The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.2 points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

