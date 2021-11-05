Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Patriots vs. Panthers
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of eight games (62.5%) this season.
- Carolina's games have gone over 41 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 46.4 points per game average.
- The 40.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 41 total in this contest.
- The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 45.3 points per game in 2020, 4.3 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- In New England's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Patriots have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- New England's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Patriots score 5.9 more points per game (25.8) than the Panthers surrender (19.9).
- New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.9 points.
- The Patriots average 354.6 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 295.6 the Panthers allow per matchup.
- In games that New England churns out more than 295.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Patriots have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Panthers' takeaways (8).
Panthers stats and trends
- Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The Panthers rack up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Patriots give up.
- Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.
- The Panthers rack up 24.4 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Patriots allow (352.9).
- Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 352.9 yards.
- This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Patriots have forced 12 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
- The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- In four home games this season, Carolina has gone over the total once.
- Panthers home games this season average 45.3 total points, 4.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
- New England has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, on the road.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- New England has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.
- The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.2 points, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
