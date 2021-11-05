Publish date:
New Mexico vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points just two times this season.
- In 85.7% of UNLV's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.
- Saturday's total is 11.4 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.5 points per game, 16.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Lobos games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 10.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.
- New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This year, the Lobos score 22.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Rebels surrender (36.0).
- The Lobos average 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3) than the Rebels allow per matchup (447.0).
- This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for New Mexico at SISportsbook.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
- UNLV's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos allow (25.5).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.5 points.
- The Rebels collect 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos give up.
- UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up over 348.6 yards.
- This season the Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Lobos' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|New Mexico
|Stats
|UNLV
14.0
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.5
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
254.3
Avg. Total Yards
295.8
348.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.0
12
Giveaways
13
9
Takeaways
10