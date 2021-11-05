The UNLV Rebels (0-8, 0-0 MWC) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (3-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. An over/under of 45 is set for the contest.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points just two times this season.

In 85.7% of UNLV's games this season (6/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.

Saturday's total is 11.4 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.5 points per game, 16.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Lobos games this season feature an average total of 47.5 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 55.6 points, 10.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year, the Lobos score 22.0 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Rebels surrender (36.0).

The Lobos average 192.7 fewer yards per game (254.3) than the Rebels allow per matchup (447.0).

This year, the Lobos have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Rebels' takeaways (10).

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 4-3-0 this season.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Rebels score 19.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Lobos allow (25.5).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 25.5 points.

The Rebels collect 295.8 yards per game, 52.8 fewer yards than the 348.6 the Lobos give up.

UNLV is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team picks up over 348.6 yards.

This season the Rebels have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Lobos' takeaways (9).

