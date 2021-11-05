Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Saints vs. Falcons
Over/under insights
- New Orleans' games this season have gone over 41.5 points three of seven times.
- Atlanta's games have gone over 41.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Saints put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).
- New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Saints collect 305.9 yards per game, 52.4 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Falcons give up per matchup.
- In games that New Orleans churns out more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Falcons.
Falcons stats and trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Atlanta's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints surrender.
- Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.
- The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints give up (344.3).
- In games that Atlanta totals more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).
Home and road insights
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.
- New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this season.
- This season, Saints home games average 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
- Atlanta is 2-1 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
- This season, in three road games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.