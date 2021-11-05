Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6.5 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over 41.5 points three of seven times.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 41.5 points in four of seven chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Saints put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).
  • New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
  • The Saints collect 305.9 yards per game, 52.4 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Falcons give up per matchup.
  • In games that New Orleans churns out more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints surrender.
  • Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.
  • The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints give up (344.3).
  • In games that Atlanta totals more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.
  • New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this season.
  • This season, Saints home games average 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • Atlanta is 2-1 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.
  • This season, in three road games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.