The New Orleans Saints (5-2) are favored by 6.5 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The over/under is set at 41.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 41.5 points three of seven times.

Atlanta's games have gone over 41.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.9 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.8 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Saints put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Falcons allow (27.9).

New Orleans is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Saints collect 305.9 yards per game, 52.4 fewer yards than the 358.3 the Falcons give up per matchup.

In games that New Orleans churns out more than 358.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Saints have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Falcons put up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 18.3 the Saints surrender.

Atlanta is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons average just 10.3 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Saints give up (344.3).

In games that Atlanta totals more than 344.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Falcons have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater.

New Orleans has hit the over twice in three home games this season.

This season, Saints home games average 46.7 points, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Atlanta is 2-1 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

This season, in three road games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

