Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has taken 106 attempts for a team-leading 584 rushing yards (73.0 per game) with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught six passes for 43 yards (5.4 per game).
- He has handled 106, or 42.4%, of his team's 250 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns have thrown the football in 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Chubb has averaged 93.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups, 93.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Bengals allow 94.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- Chubb and the Browns will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Chubb picked up 61 yards on 16 carries.
- During his last three games, Chubb has racked up 16 carries for 61 yards (20.3 per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
106
42.4%
584
4
23
39.7%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
69
27.6%
361
5
15
25.9%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
29
11.6%
179
2
7
12.1%
6.2
Baker Mayfield
21
8.4%
80
1
3
5.2%
3.8
