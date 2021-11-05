There will be player prop bets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has taken 106 attempts for a team-leading 584 rushing yards (73.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

And he has caught six passes for 43 yards (5.4 per game).

He has handled 106, or 42.4%, of his team's 250 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have thrown the football in 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Chubb has averaged 93.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups, 93.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Bengals allow 94.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

Chubb and the Browns will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Chubb picked up 61 yards on 16 carries.

During his last three games, Chubb has racked up 16 carries for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 106 42.4% 584 4 23 39.7% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 69 27.6% 361 5 15 25.9% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 29 11.6% 179 2 7 12.1% 6.2 Baker Mayfield 21 8.4% 80 1 3 5.2% 3.8

