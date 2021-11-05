Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has taken 106 attempts for a team-leading 584 rushing yards (73.0 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught six passes for 43 yards (5.4 per game).
  • He has handled 106, or 42.4%, of his team's 250 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Chubb has averaged 93.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups, 93.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Bengals, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Bengals allow 94.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • Chubb and the Browns will face off against the NFL's 15th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Chubb picked up 61 yards on 16 carries.
  • During his last three games, Chubb has racked up 16 carries for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

106

42.4%

584

4

23

39.7%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

69

27.6%

361

5

15

25.9%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

29

11.6%

179

2

7

12.1%

6.2

Baker Mayfield

21

8.4%

80

1

3

5.2%

3.8

