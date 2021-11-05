Two of the nation's best passing offenses meet when the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 14 passing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Tar Heels are only 2.5-point favorites. The game has a point total of 76.5.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 76.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 76.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 79.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 54.7 points per game, 21.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 65.8, 10.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 76.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 62.9 points, 13.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons surrender (23.9).

North Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.9 points.

The Tar Heels collect 482.9 yards per game, 60.8 more yards than the 422.1 the Demon Deacons give up per outing.

In games that North Carolina churns out over 422.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Tar Heels have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (17).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 5-3-0 this season.

The Demon Deacons covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Demon Deacons score 12.6 more points per game (43.4) than the Tar Heels allow (30.8).

Wake Forest is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team scores more than 30.8 points.

The Demon Deacons average 98.5 more yards per game (495.5) than the Tar Heels give up (397.0).

When Wake Forest picks up over 397.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Tar Heels have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats