The North Texas Mean Green (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 4.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 49 for the outing.

Odds for North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in four of seven games this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 37.5 points per game, 11.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.9 points per game, 13.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Mean Green and their opponents have scored an average of 64.2 points per game in 2021, 15.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 0.1 points more than this game's over/under.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Mean Green put up 5.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Golden Eagles surrender (29.3).

North Texas is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.3 points.

The Mean Green collect 64.4 more yards per game (407.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per contest (342.9).

When North Texas churns out more than 342.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (11).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Golden Eagles average 13.6 points per game, 20 fewer than the Mean Green give up (33.6).

The Golden Eagles collect 159.6 fewer yards per game (254.9) than the Mean Green allow per contest (414.5).

This season the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Mean Green's takeaways (11).

Season Stats