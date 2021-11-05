Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Navy's games have gone over 47.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.
- The 54.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are seven more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Fighting Irish average just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen allow (30).
- Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30 points.
- The Fighting Irish collect 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (347.9).
- When Notre Dame picks up more than 347.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Midshipmen covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.
- Navy's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Midshipmen score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.5).
- The Midshipmen collect 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish allow.
- Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 394.5 yards.
- The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Navy
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
18.1
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30
389.1
Avg. Total Yards
283
394.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
347.9
11
Giveaways
7
17
Takeaways
11