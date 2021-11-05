The Navy Midshipmen (2-6) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 as a heavy 21-point underdog. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Navy's games have gone over 47.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.

The 54.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are seven more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 54.1 points per game in 2021, 6.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 48.9 points per game average total in Midshipmen games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Fighting Irish average just 2.6 more points per game (32.6) than the Midshipmen allow (30).

Notre Dame is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 41.2 more yards per game (389.1) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (347.9).

When Notre Dame picks up more than 347.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 11 giveaways this season, while the Midshipmen have 11 takeaways .

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Midshipmen covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Navy's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Midshipmen score 6.4 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.5).

The Midshipmen collect 283 yards per game, 111.5 fewer yards than the 394.5 the Fighting Irish allow.

Navy is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 394.5 yards.

The Midshipmen have seven giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

