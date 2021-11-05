Big Ten foes square off when the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 15 points. The total has been set at 66 points for this matchup.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in three of eight games this season.

Nebraska and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.2 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 26.4 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66 over/under in this game is 12.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 15 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes score 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (20.3).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Buckeyes collect 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (348.4).

Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 348.4 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have six turnovers, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (10).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 15 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Cornhuskers average 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).

Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team puts up more than 19.3 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 114 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (355.9).

In games that Nebraska churns out more than 355.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats