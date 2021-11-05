Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in three of eight games this season.
- Nebraska and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66 points in a game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.2 points lower than the two team's combined 77.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 26.4 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66 over/under in this game is 12.1 points above the 53.9 average total in Cornhuskers games this season.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 15 points or more so far this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes score 27.0 more points per game (47.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (20.3).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.3 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 199.2 more yards per game (547.6) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (348.4).
- Ohio State is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 348.4 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have six turnovers, four fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (10).
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cornhuskers have been underdogs by 15 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year the Cornhuskers average 10.6 more points per game (29.9) than the Buckeyes give up (19.3).
- Nebraska is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team puts up more than 19.3 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 114 more yards per game (469.9) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (355.9).
- In games that Nebraska churns out more than 355.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Nebraska
47.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.3
547.6
Avg. Total Yards
469.9
355.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.4
6
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
10