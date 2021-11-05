The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 0-0 Big 12) are favored by 3.5 points when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) in Big 12 action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The total is 49 points for this game.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over 49 points four of seven times.

West Virginia and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 59 points per game, 10 more than the total in this contest.

The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.3 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.1 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State is 6-1-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys put up 6.5 more points per game (29.4) than the Mountaineers allow (22.9).

When Oklahoma State records more than 22.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys average 396.1 yards per game, 31 more yards than the 365.1 the Mountaineers allow per outing.

When Oklahoma State amasses over 365.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (8).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

West Virginia has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers average 29.6 points per game, 11.6 more than the Cowboys surrender (18).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 18 points.

The Mountaineers collect 108.4 more yards per game (403.4) than the Cowboys allow per contest (295).

West Virginia is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 295 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Cowboys have forced (11).

Season Stats