The Florida International Panthers (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) are 3-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup with the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 51 points.

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of eight games this season.

Florida International's games have gone over 51 points in five of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.6 points per game, 15.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Monarchs games this season is 56.5, 5.5 points above Saturday's total of 51.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 8.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Monarchs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Monarchs rack up 13.5 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Panthers allow (36.6).

The Monarchs rack up 353.9 yards per game, 130.9 fewer yards than the 484.8 the Panthers give up per contest.

This year, the Monarchs have turned the ball over 15 times, 11 more than the Panthers' takeaways (4).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida International has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Panthers have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Florida International's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Panthers put up 6.7 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Monarchs surrender (30.0).

When Florida International puts up more than 30.0 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 43.1 more yards per game (397.6) than the Monarchs give up (354.5).

When Florida International piles up over 354.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Monarchs have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats