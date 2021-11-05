Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) will test their 22nd-ranked pass offense against the Liberty Flames (7-2), who have the No. 7 passing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Rebels are favored by 9.5 points in the contest. The over/under is set at 67.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67 points in three of seven games this season.
  • Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 9.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 20.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Rebels games this season is 74.2, 7.2 points above Saturday's total of 67.
  • The 56.3 PPG average total in Flames games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ole Miss is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • The Rebels rack up 39.1 points per game, 21.3 more than the Flames allow per contest (17.8).
  • Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.8 points.
  • The Rebels collect 531.5 yards per game, 231.5 more yards than the 300.0 the Flames allow per matchup.
  • Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 300.0 yards.
  • The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
  • Liberty has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • Liberty's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Flames score 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).
  • Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
  • The Flames rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels allow (429.6).
  • When Liberty totals over 429.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats

Ole MissStatsLiberty

39.1

Avg. Points Scored

37.4

28.6

Avg. Points Allowed

17.8

531.5

Avg. Total Yards

445.3

429.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

300.0

6

Giveaways

10

14

Takeaways

10