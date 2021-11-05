Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67 points in three of seven games this season.
- Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.5, is 9.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 20.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 74.2, 7.2 points above Saturday's total of 67.
- The 56.3 PPG average total in Flames games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Rebels have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Rebels rack up 39.1 points per game, 21.3 more than the Flames allow per contest (17.8).
- Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.8 points.
- The Rebels collect 531.5 yards per game, 231.5 more yards than the 300.0 the Flames allow per matchup.
- Ole Miss is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 300.0 yards.
- The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Flames score 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).
- Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.
- The Flames rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels allow (429.6).
- When Liberty totals over 429.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Flames have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Liberty
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
37.4
28.6
Avg. Points Allowed
17.8
531.5
Avg. Total Yards
445.3
429.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
300.0
6
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
10