The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense will meet the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are favored by 7 points in the outing. The contest has a 51-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 51 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered the spread twice this year.

The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more in six chances.

Oregon has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Ducks average 36.1 points per game, 17.2 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (18.9).

Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per matchup (324.9).

When Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Huskies rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks surrender.

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Huskies collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow per outing (392.5).

The Huskies have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats