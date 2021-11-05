Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 51 points in three of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more in six chances.
- Oregon has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Ducks average 36.1 points per game, 17.2 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (18.9).
- Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.9 points.
- The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per matchup (324.9).
- When Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Huskies rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks surrender.
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.
- The Huskies collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow per outing (392.5).
- The Huskies have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.8
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.9
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
352.9
392.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.9
8
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
13