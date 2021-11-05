Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Oregon vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 23rd-ranked scoring offense will meet the Washington Huskies (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 17th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Ducks are favored by 7 points in the outing. The contest has a 51-point over/under.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Oregon has combined with its opponents to score more than 51 points in seven of eight games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 51 points in three of seven chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 7.9 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Ducks games this season feature an average total of 57.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 51.1 points, 0.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Oregon has covered the spread twice this year.
  • The Ducks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more in six chances.
  • Oregon has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Ducks average 36.1 points per game, 17.2 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (18.9).
  • Oregon is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.9 points.
  • The Ducks collect 118.2 more yards per game (443.1) than the Huskies allow per matchup (324.9).
  • When Oregon picks up over 324.9 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Ducks have eight giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
  • Washington has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
  • The Huskies rack up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 23.3 the Ducks surrender.
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.
  • The Huskies collect 39.6 fewer yards per game (352.9) than the Ducks allow per outing (392.5).
  • The Huskies have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

OregonStatsWashington

36.1

Avg. Points Scored

22.8

23.3

Avg. Points Allowed

18.9

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

352.9

392.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

324.9

8

Giveaways

12

16

Takeaways

13