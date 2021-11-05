Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 50.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Beavers games this season is 60.8, 6.8 points above Saturday's total of 54.
- The 47.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Beavers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Oregon State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Beavers put up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes give up (24.6).
- Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
- The Beavers collect 437.0 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 400.5 the Buffaloes allow per contest.
- In games that Oregon State churns out over 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (6).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Buffaloes score 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers give up (26.5).
- When Colorado records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes average 156.4 fewer yards per game (251.0) than the Beavers give up (407.4).
- The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
16.9
26.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
437.0
Avg. Total Yards
251.0
407.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.5
13
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
6