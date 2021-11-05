Pac-12 foes meet when the Oregon State Beavers (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Folsom Field. Oregon State is favored by 10.5 points. The total for this game has been set at 54 points.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of eight games this season.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 50.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 51.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Beavers games this season is 60.8, 6.8 points above Saturday's total of 54.

The 47.9 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Beavers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Oregon State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Beavers put up 9.3 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes give up (24.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.

The Beavers collect 437.0 yards per game, 36.5 more yards than the 400.5 the Buffaloes allow per contest.

In games that Oregon State churns out over 400.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (6).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Buffaloes score 9.6 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Beavers give up (26.5).

When Colorado records more than 26.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Buffaloes average 156.4 fewer yards per game (251.0) than the Beavers give up (407.4).

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

