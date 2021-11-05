There will be player prop bet markets available for Patrick Mahomes II before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes leads Kansas City with 2,357 passing yards (294.6 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (216-of-325) while throwing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 229 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 28.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes accounts for 57.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 42 of his 325 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mahomes threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 291.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

The Packers are conceding 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Mahomes went 29-for-48 (60.4%) for 275 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Mahomes has thrown for 878 yards (292.7 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3%

