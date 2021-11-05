Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Patrick Mahomes II before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes leads Kansas City with 2,357 passing yards (294.6 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (216-of-325) while throwing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 229 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 28.6 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mahomes accounts for 57.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 42 of his 325 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mahomes' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mahomes threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 291.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • The Packers are conceding 235.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have given up 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Mahomes went 29-for-48 (60.4%) for 275 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Mahomes has thrown for 878 yards (292.7 ypg), completing 62.3% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

