Publish date:
Penn State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points just twice this season.
- In 50% of Maryland's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.
- The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 58.0 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in four chances).
- Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions average 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins surrender (30.4).
- Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.4 points.
- The Nittany Lions average 376.4 yards per game, 22.0 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Terrapins give up per outing.
- When Penn State totals over 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Terrapins score 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (17.0).
- When Maryland scores more than 17.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 89.0 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (342.1).
- In games that Maryland totals more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Terrapins have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Maryland
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
29.3
17.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
376.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.1
342.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
398.4
10
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
7