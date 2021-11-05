The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 24th-ranked passing defense will visit the Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked pass offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Terrapins are 10-point underdogs. The contest has a point total of 55.5.

Odds for Penn State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points just twice this season.

In 50% of Maryland's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.8 points per game average.

The 47.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents score an average of 51.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 58.0 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Nittany Lions average 3.9 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Terrapins surrender (30.4).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.4 points.

The Nittany Lions average 376.4 yards per game, 22.0 fewer yards than the 398.4 the Terrapins give up per outing.

When Penn State totals over 398.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Terrapins score 12.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Nittany Lions give up (17.0).

When Maryland scores more than 17.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Terrapins collect 89.0 more yards per game (431.1) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (342.1).

In games that Maryland totals more than 342.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This season the Terrapins have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (14).

Season Stats