ACC foes meet when the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Pittsburgh is favored by 21 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 64.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 64 points five of eight times.

Duke's games have gone over 64 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.8 points greater than the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Panthers games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).

The Panthers average 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils give up per outing (33.3).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (472.5).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 472.5 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (11).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Blue Devils score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Panthers give up.

Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Blue Devils average 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers allow (340.1).

When Duke totals over 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

