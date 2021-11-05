Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

ACC foes meet when the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Pittsburgh is favored by 21 points. The over/under for the contest is set at 64.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 64 points five of eight times.
  • Duke's games have gone over 64 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 8.8 points greater than the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Panthers games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Pittsburgh's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).
  • The Panthers average 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils give up per outing (33.3).
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (472.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 472.5 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (11).
  • Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Blue Devils score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Panthers give up.
  • Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers allow (340.1).
  • When Duke totals over 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats

PittsburghStatsDuke

43.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.5

21.9

Avg. Points Allowed

33.3

529.1

Avg. Total Yards

452.6

340.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

472.5

8

Giveaways

15

12

Takeaways

11