Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 64 points five of eight times.
- Duke's games have gone over 64 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.8 points greater than the 55.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Panthers games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in eight opportunities (75%).
- The Panthers average 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils give up per outing (33.3).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (472.5).
- Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 472.5 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (11).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Blue Devils score 24.5 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Panthers give up.
- Duke is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.9 points.
- The Blue Devils average 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers allow (340.1).
- When Duke totals over 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Duke
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
21.9
Avg. Points Allowed
33.3
529.1
Avg. Total Yards
452.6
340.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.5
8
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
11