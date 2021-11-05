Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Steelers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 39.
- The two teams combine to score 34.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the total in this contest.
- The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.7 more than the 39 total in this contest.
- The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 4.9 points more than Monday's total of 39.
- The 39-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 44.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-4-0 this year.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Steelers score 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears surrender per matchup (24.4).
- The Steelers average 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears allow per matchup (357.5).
- Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 357.5 yards.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (8).
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.
- This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Bears average 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).
- When Chicago scores more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bears collect 264.0 yards per game, 81.7 fewer yards than the 345.7 the Steelers allow.
- This season the Bears have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
- This year, in four home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (39).
- Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.
- This season, in four road games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
- Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (39).
