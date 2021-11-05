The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) are favored by 6.5 points as they look to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The over/under is set at 39.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 39.

The two teams combine to score 34.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.7 more than the 39 total in this contest.

The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 4.9 points more than Monday's total of 39.

The 39-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 44.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-4-0 this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Steelers score 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears surrender per matchup (24.4).

The Steelers average 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears allow per matchup (357.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 357.5 yards.

The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (8).

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.

This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Chicago's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Bears average 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).

When Chicago scores more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bears collect 264.0 yards per game, 81.7 fewer yards than the 345.7 the Steelers allow.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.

This year, in four home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (39).

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.

This season, in four road games, Chicago has gone over the total once.

Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (39).

