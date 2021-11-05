Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) are favored by 6.5 points as they look to keep their three-game winning streak going in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The over/under is set at 39.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
  • So far this season, 44.4% of Chicago's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 39.
  • The two teams combine to score 34.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.7 more than the 39 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Steelers games this season is 43.9, 4.9 points more than Monday's total of 39.
  • The 39-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 44.3 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-4-0 this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
  • The Steelers score 18.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Bears surrender per matchup (24.4).
  • The Steelers average 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears allow per matchup (357.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 357.5 yards.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Bears have forced (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Pittsburgh's matchup with the Bears.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Chicago's games this season have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Bears average 4.9 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Steelers allow (20.3).
  • When Chicago scores more than 20.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bears collect 264.0 yards per game, 81.7 fewer yards than the 345.7 the Steelers allow.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Steelers' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
  • This year, in four home games, Pittsburgh has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (39).
  • Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-3 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in four road games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
  • Bears away games this season average 46.1 total points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (39).

Powered by Data Skrive.