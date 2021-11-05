The San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 0-0 MWC) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . The over/under is 45.5 in this game.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 45.5 points four of eight times.

In 87.5% of Hawaii's games this season (7/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.8, is 13.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.4 points per game, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.4 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.3 points, 18.8 more than the set total in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

San Diego State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Aztecs average 29.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (33.9).

When San Diego State records more than 33.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect 119.6 fewer yards per game (341.5) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (461.1).

This year, the Aztecs have 10 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (20).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 7 points or more (in five chances).

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors rack up 11.7 more points per game (29.2) than the Aztecs surrender (17.5).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 17.5 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 110.7 more yards per game (415.6) than the Aztecs give up per contest (304.9).

In games that Hawaii piles up more than 304.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 22 times, nine more than the Aztecs' takeaways (13).

Season Stats