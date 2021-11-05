Publish date:
SMU vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for SMU vs. Memphis
Over/Under Insights
- SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 70.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.3, is 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Mustangs games have an average total of 66.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 8.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Mustangs average 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).
- SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.
- The Mustangs rack up 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (409.8).
- In games that SMU amasses over 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for SMU at SISportsbook.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Memphis has two wins against the spread.
- Memphis' games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year the Tigers put up 6.9 more points per game (32.3) than the Mustangs surrender (25.4).
- Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.
- The Tigers collect 461.5 yards per game, 53.9 more yards than the 407.6 the Mustangs allow.
- When Memphis picks up more than 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Mustangs' takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Memphis
42.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
29.6
504.1
Avg. Total Yards
461.5
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
409.8
11
Giveaways
15
11
Takeaways
4