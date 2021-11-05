A pair of the nation's most prolific passing attacks meet when the No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) take college football's ninth-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 18 passing offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Mustangs are 4.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 70.5.

Odds for SMU vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 70.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.3, is 3.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 55 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mustangs games have an average total of 66.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 8.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Mustangs average 12.4 more points per game (42.0) than the Tigers allow (29.6).

SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.6 points.

The Mustangs rack up 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (409.8).

In games that SMU amasses over 409.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times, seven more than the Tigers' takeaways (4).

Memphis Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Memphis has two wins against the spread.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Tigers put up 6.9 more points per game (32.3) than the Mustangs surrender (25.4).

Memphis is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 25.4 points.

The Tigers collect 461.5 yards per game, 53.9 more yards than the 407.6 the Mustangs allow.

When Memphis picks up more than 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year the Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times, four more than the Mustangs' takeaways (11).

Season Stats