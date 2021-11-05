There will be player prop bet markets available for Stefon Diggs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (5-2) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) square off in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has grabbed 42 passes for a team-best 503 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 71.9 yards per game.

Diggs has been the target of 65 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Diggs (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.5% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Diggs' 55 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The 289.9 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars have conceded 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Diggs was targeted seven times, picking up 40 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Diggs put up 198 yards (on 16 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 66.0 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 65 23.6% 42 503 3 13 24.5% Cole Beasley 56 20.4% 43 413 1 7 13.2% Emmanuel Sanders 43 15.6% 24 413 4 6 11.3% Dawson Knox 27 9.8% 21 286 5 7 13.2%

