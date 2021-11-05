Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has grabbed 42 passes for a team-best 503 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 65 times and averages 71.9 yards per game.
- Diggs has been the target of 65 of his team's 275 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
- Diggs (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.5% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Diggs' 55 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The 289.9 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jaguars have conceded 11 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Diggs was targeted seven times, picking up 40 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Diggs put up 198 yards (on 16 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 66.0 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
65
23.6%
42
503
3
13
24.5%
Cole Beasley
56
20.4%
43
413
1
7
13.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
43
15.6%
24
413
4
6
11.3%
Dawson Knox
27
9.8%
21
286
5
7
13.2%
