Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of nine times.
- So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 15 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.6 points above the 35.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies score 29.6 points per game, 9.8 more than the Tigers surrender per matchup (19.8).
- Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per matchup (357.3).
- In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies allow (16.1).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
- The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).
- When Auburn piles up more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This season the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Auburn
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
34.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
396
Avg. Total Yards
452.3
329.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.3
12
Giveaways
7
11
Takeaways
7