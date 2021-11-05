Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) take the No.4 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 49.5 for the game.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of nine times.
  • So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 15 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 13.6 points above the 35.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
  • The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Texas A&M has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Aggies score 29.6 points per game, 9.8 more than the Tigers surrender per matchup (19.8).
  • Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per matchup (357.3).
  • In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).
  • Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This year, the Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • The Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies allow (16.1).
  • Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
  • The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).
  • When Auburn piles up more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsAuburn

29.6

Avg. Points Scored

34.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

19.8

396

Avg. Total Yards

452.3

329.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

357.3

12

Giveaways

7

11

Takeaways

7