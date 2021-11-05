The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2, 0-0 SEC) take the No.4 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers (6-2, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Aggies are 4.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 49.5 for the game.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M's games this season have gone over 49.5 points three of nine times.

So far this season, 62.5% of Auburn's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 15 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.6 points above the 35.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.3, 1.8 points above Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The 55.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 6.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Aggies have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies score 29.6 points per game, 9.8 more than the Tigers surrender per matchup (19.8).

Texas A&M is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Aggies average 38.7 more yards per game (396) than the Tigers allow per matchup (357.3).

In games that Texas A&M amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (7).

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Tigers have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Tigers average 18.8 more points per game (34.9) than the Aggies allow (16.1).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.

The Tigers average 123 more yards per game (452.3) than the Aggies give up (329.3).

When Auburn piles up more than 329.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This season the Tigers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (11).

Season Stats