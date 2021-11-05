The Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. This game has an over/under of 59 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of UL Monroe's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 14.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.8 points per game, 13.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bobcats and their opponents score an average of 57.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Texas State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bobcats score 15.6 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Warhawks allow (37.5).

The Bobcats collect 120 fewer yards per game (337.8) than the Warhawks give up per contest (457.8).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Warhawks' takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas State at SISportsbook.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

So far this year, the Warhawks have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those matchups.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Warhawks score 13.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Bobcats allow (35.3).

The Warhawks rack up 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats allow per contest (423.9).

The Warhawks have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bobcats.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats