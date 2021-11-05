Bookmakers have listed player props for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 49 catches on 71 targets for 560 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 71 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.

Kelce (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Kelce put up 63 receiving yards in one career matchup, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Kelce grabbed four passes for 27 yards while being targeted six times.

Kelce has caught 19 passes (29 targets) for 191 yards (63.7 per game) over his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

