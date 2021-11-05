Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has 49 catches on 71 targets for 560 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 71 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.
- Kelce (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Kelce put up 63 receiving yards in one career matchup, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Kelce grabbed four passes for 27 yards while being targeted six times.
- Kelce has caught 19 passes (29 targets) for 191 yards (63.7 per game) over his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
71
20.8%
49
560
4
6
14.0%
Tyreek Hill
90
26.4%
64
735
6
11
25.6%
Mecole Hardman
47
13.8%
35
352
1
7
16.3%
Byron Pringle
25
7.3%
18
255
2
1
2.3%
