November 5, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player props for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 49 catches on 71 targets for 560 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 70.0 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 71 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.
  • Kelce (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Kelce put up 63 receiving yards in one career matchup, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • This week Kelce will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Kelce grabbed four passes for 27 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Kelce has caught 19 passes (29 targets) for 191 yards (63.7 per game) over his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

71

20.8%

49

560

4

6

14.0%

Tyreek Hill

90

26.4%

64

735

6

11

25.6%

Mecole Hardman

47

13.8%

35

352

1

7

16.3%

Byron Pringle

25

7.3%

18

255

2

1

2.3%

