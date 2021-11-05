Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 1,703 passing yards (243.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage this year (161-of-270) while throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 18.9 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have thrown the football in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The 194.6 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Lawrence completed 59.3% of his passes for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Lawrence tacked on 11 yards on three carries.
- In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 830 yards (276.7 per game) while completing 80 of 128 passes (62.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's added 50 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
55
20.4%
33
378
3
7
29.2%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
45
16.7%
28
319
0
3
12.5%
Dan Arnold
36
-
25
272
0
2
-
