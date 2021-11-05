Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 1,703 passing yards (243.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage this year (161-of-270) while throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 18.9 yards per game.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 194.6 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Lawrence completed 59.3% of his passes for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Lawrence tacked on 11 yards on three carries.

In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 830 yards (276.7 per game) while completing 80 of 128 passes (62.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's added 50 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 55 20.4% 33 378 3 7 29.2% Laviska Shenault Jr. 45 16.7% 28 319 0 3 12.5% Dan Arnold 36 - 25 272 0 2 -

