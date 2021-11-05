Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Author:

Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) take on the Buffalo Bills (5-2) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 1,703 passing yards (243.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage this year (161-of-270) while throwing eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 132 rushing yards on 29 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 18.9 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The 194.6 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Lawrence completed 59.3% of his passes for 238 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Lawrence tacked on 11 yards on three carries.
  • In his last three outings, Lawrence has thrown for 830 yards (276.7 per game) while completing 80 of 128 passes (62.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's added 50 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

55

20.4%

33

378

3

7

29.2%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

45

16.7%

28

319

0

3

12.5%

Dan Arnold

36

-

25

272

0

2

-

Powered By Data Skrive