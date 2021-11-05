Publish date:
Troy vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Troy and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- So far this season, 50% of South Alabama's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 7.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are five fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 50.7, 3.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The 52.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Trojans have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Troy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Trojans put up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars allow (21).
- Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21 points.
- The Trojans average 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (321.4).
- Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 321.4 yards.
- This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- In South Alabama's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Jaguars put up 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans surrender (21.5).
- South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Jaguars collect 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans give up per outing (313.9).
- In games that South Alabama churns out over 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|South Alabama
25.6
Avg. Points Scored
29.1
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
21
358.9
Avg. Total Yards
397.6
313.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.4
11
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
17