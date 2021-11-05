The Troy Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 4-point favorites at home at Veterans Memorial Stadium against the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both squads have stingy rush defenses, with the Trojans 19th against the run in the nation, and the Jaguars 25th defending the running game. The contest has a point total set at 47.5.

Odds for Troy vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Troy and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of South Alabama's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 7.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 42.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are five fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 50.7, 3.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Trojans have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Troy's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Trojans put up 4.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars allow (21).

Troy is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21 points.

The Trojans average 37.5 more yards per game (358.9) than the Jaguars allow per contest (321.4).

Troy is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 321.4 yards.

This year, the Trojans have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (17).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Jaguars put up 7.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Trojans surrender (21.5).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Jaguars collect 83.7 more yards per game (397.6) than the Trojans give up per outing (313.9).

In games that South Alabama churns out over 313.9 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats