There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 9 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put up a 398-yard season so far (49.8 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 53 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 53 of his team's 248 passing attempts this season, or 21.4% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his 10 matchups against the Browns, Boyd's 47.6 receiving yards average is 0.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).

The Browns' defense is 29th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Boyd reeled in five passes for 69 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.

Boyd has added 10 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 38.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7% C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4%

Powered By Data Skrive