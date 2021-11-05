Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put up a 398-yard season so far (49.8 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 53 targets.
- Boyd has been the target of 53 of his team's 248 passing attempts this season, or 21.4% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his 10 matchups against the Browns, Boyd's 47.6 receiving yards average is 0.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns' defense is 29th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Boyd reeled in five passes for 69 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.
- Boyd has added 10 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 38.3 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
Powered By Data Skrive