November 5, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 9 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (4-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has put up a 398-yard season so far (49.8 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 53 targets.
  • Boyd has been the target of 53 of his team's 248 passing attempts this season, or 21.4% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his 10 matchups against the Browns, Boyd's 47.6 receiving yards average is 0.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (239.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns' defense is 29th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Boyd reeled in five passes for 69 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.
  • Boyd has added 10 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 38.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

53

21.4%

37

398

2

5

17.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

60

24.2%

38

786

7

6

20.7%

Tee Higgins

49

19.8%

29

353

2

6

20.7%

C.J. Uzomah

23

9.3%

21

289

5

1

3.4%

