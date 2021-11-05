In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyreek Hill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. This Week 9 matchup sees Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 735 receiving yards (91.9 per game) lead the Chiefs. He has 64 catches on 90 targets with six touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 26.4% (90 total) of his team's 341 passing attempts this season.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 25.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one matchup against the Packers, Hill's 76 receiving yards total is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).

Hill did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.

This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (235.4 yards allowed per game).

The Packers' defense is 19th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hill caught 12 passes for 94 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 18 times.

Hill has contributed with 219 yards on 27 grabs and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 39 times and averaged 73.0 receiving yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 90 26.4% 64 735 6 11 25.6% Travis Kelce 71 20.8% 49 560 4 6 14.0% Mecole Hardman 47 13.8% 35 352 1 7 16.3% Byron Pringle 25 7.3% 18 255 2 1 2.3%

Powered By Data Skrive