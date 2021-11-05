C-USA rivals meet when the UAB Blazers (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 13.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 points for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only twice this season.

In 62.5% of Louisiana Tech's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.7 points under the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Blazers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Blazers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Blazers average 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs surrender (31.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.

The Blazers collect 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (432.5).

In games that UAB churns out over 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Blazers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The Bulldogs rack up 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers give up (20.4).

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulldogs average 60.2 more yards per game (385.0) than the Blazers give up per contest (324.8).

When Louisiana Tech amasses over 324.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

This season the Bulldogs have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats