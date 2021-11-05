Publish date:
UAB vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech
Over/Under Insights
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only twice this season.
- In 62.5% of Louisiana Tech's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.7, is 2.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points under the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Blazers games have an average total of 48.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.5-point total for this game is 10.2 points below the 59.7 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Blazers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Blazers average 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs surrender (31.8).
- UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.8 points.
- The Blazers collect 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (432.5).
- In games that UAB churns out over 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Blazers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UAB at SISportsbook.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Louisiana Tech has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.
- Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers give up (20.4).
- When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 20.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 60.2 more yards per game (385.0) than the Blazers give up per contest (324.8).
- When Louisiana Tech amasses over 324.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- This season the Bulldogs have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
25.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
20.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
374.4
Avg. Total Yards
385.0
324.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.5
12
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14