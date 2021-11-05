The UCF Knights (5-3, 0-0 AAC) are 13-point favorites when they host the Tulane Green Wave (1-7, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Bounce House. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

UCF's games this season have gone over 59.5 points five of eight times.

So far this season, 75% of Tulane's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.4 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Knights have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

UCF's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Knights rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave give up (40.9).

When UCF records more than 40.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).

In games that UCF piles up over 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Green Wave have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).

The Green Wave score 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights surrender (25.9).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team records more than 25.9 points.

The Green Wave rack up 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow per contest (361.8).

In games that Tulane amasses over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats