Publish date:
UCF vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- UCF's games this season have gone over 59.5 points five of eight times.
- So far this season, 75% of Tulane's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 4.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Knights games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 64.4 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Knights have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Knights rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (34.8) than the Green Wave give up (40.9).
- When UCF records more than 40.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (420.5), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (476).
- In games that UCF piles up over 476 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Knights have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (8).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Green Wave have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave score 29.4 points per game, 3.5 more than the Knights surrender (25.9).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team records more than 25.9 points.
- The Green Wave rack up 25.7 more yards per game (387.5) than the Knights allow per contest (361.8).
- In games that Tulane amasses over 361.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (16) this season.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|Tulane
34.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
25.9
Avg. Points Allowed
40.9
420.5
Avg. Total Yards
387.5
361.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
476
12
Giveaways
20
16
Takeaways
8