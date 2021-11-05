The UMass Minutemen (1-7) host the FCS Rhode Island Rams on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The matchup is a pick 'em. The total has been set at 57.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for UMass vs. Rhode Island

Over/Under Insights

UMass has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Rhode Island and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.3, is 19.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.2 points fewer than the 72.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Minutemen and their opponents have scored an average of 58 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 over/under in this game is 6.4 points higher than the 51.1 average total in Rams games this season.

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

UMass' games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Minutemen score 11.4 fewer points per game (15) than the Rams allow (26.4).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.

The Minutemen collect 87.2 fewer yards per game (285.9), than the Rams give up per outing (373.1).

When UMass piles up more than 373.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times, 15 more than the Rams' takeaways (0).

Rhode Island Stats and Trends

Rhode Island has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.

The Rams have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 0 points or more (in two chances).

Rhode Island's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Rams put up 23.3 points per game, 23.0 fewer than the Minutemen allow (46.3).

The Rams average 182.3 fewer yards per game (326.3) than the Minutemen give up (508.6).

The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).

Season Stats