Publish date:
UMass vs. Rhode Island College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UMass vs. Rhode Island
Over/Under Insights
- UMass has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Rhode Island and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.3, is 19.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 15.2 points fewer than the 72.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Minutemen and their opponents have scored an average of 58 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5 over/under in this game is 6.4 points higher than the 51.1 average total in Rams games this season.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
- UMass' games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Minutemen score 11.4 fewer points per game (15) than the Rams allow (26.4).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.
- The Minutemen collect 87.2 fewer yards per game (285.9), than the Rams give up per outing (373.1).
- When UMass piles up more than 373.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Minutemen have turned the ball over 15 times, 15 more than the Rams' takeaways (0).
Rhode Island Stats and Trends
- Rhode Island has played eight games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Rams have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 0 points or more (in two chances).
- Rhode Island's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Rams put up 23.3 points per game, 23.0 fewer than the Minutemen allow (46.3).
- The Rams average 182.3 fewer yards per game (326.3) than the Minutemen give up (508.6).
- The Rams have turned the ball over zero times, 10 fewer times than the Minutemen have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|UMass
|Stats
|Rhode Island
15
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
46.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26.4
285.9
Avg. Total Yards
326.3
508.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
373.1
15
Giveaways
0
10
Takeaways
0