The New Mexico State Aggies (1-7) will look to defy oddsmakers when they play the Utah State Aggies (6-2) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 as a massive 18.5-point underdog. An over/under of 71 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Utah State's games this season have gone over 71 points three of eight times.

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in three of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.2 points higher than the combined 55.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 67.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utah State Aggies games this season is 62.1, 8.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 71 .

The 57.3 PPG average total in New Mexico State Aggies games this season is 13.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Utah State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Utah State Aggies rack up 7.1 fewer points per game (31.4) than the New Mexico State Aggies allow (38.5).

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 38.5 points.

The Utah State Aggies average 477.1 yards per game, just 13.3 more than the 463.8 the New Mexico State Aggies allow per contest.

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 463.8 yards.

The Utah State Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the New Mexico State Aggies have 14 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The New Mexico State Aggies have been underdogs by 18.5 points or more four times this year and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

New Mexico State has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The New Mexico State Aggies put up 4.6 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Utah State Aggies give up (29.0).

New Mexico State is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 29.0 points.

The New Mexico State Aggies average 52.5 fewer yards per game (382.5) than the Utah State Aggies give up per matchup (435.0).

New Mexico State is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 435.0 yards.

This season the New Mexico State Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Utah State Aggies have forced 13 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats