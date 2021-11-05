The Utah Utes (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, November 5, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is a 9-point underdog. A 54-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Utah vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of seven games this season.

Stanford's games have gone over 54 points in five of eight chances this season.

Friday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.

The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Friday's total.

The 53.2 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 3-4-0 this season.

The Utes have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Utes score 33.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the Cardinal surrender per contest (27.0).

Utah is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.0 points.

The Utes average only 14.8 more yards per game (416.4), than the Cardinal give up per contest (401.6).

Utah is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 401.6 yards.

The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinal have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Stanford has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

This season the Cardinal average just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes give up (25.3).

When Stanford puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cardinal average 340.9 yards per game, 29.2 fewer yards than the 370.1 the Utes give up.

When Stanford piles up over 370.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinal have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Utes.

Season Stats