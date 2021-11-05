Publish date:
Utah vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in five of seven games this season.
- Stanford's games have gone over 54 points in five of eight chances this season.
- Friday's over/under is 4.3 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.
- The 52.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.7 fewer than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 53.2 PPG average total in Cardinal games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Utes have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Utah's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Utes score 33.4 points per game, 6.4 more than the Cardinal surrender per contest (27.0).
- Utah is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.0 points.
- The Utes average only 14.8 more yards per game (416.4), than the Cardinal give up per contest (401.6).
- Utah is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 401.6 yards.
- The Utes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (5).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- In Stanford's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinal have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Stanford has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Cardinal average just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Utes give up (25.3).
- When Stanford puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cardinal average 340.9 yards per game, 29.2 fewer yards than the 370.1 the Utes give up.
- When Stanford piles up over 370.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cardinal have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Utes.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Stanford
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
416.4
Avg. Total Yards
340.9
370.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.6
10
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
5