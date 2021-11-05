Publish date:
UTSA vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games this season.
- UTEP's games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 11.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 13.8 points greater than the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 60.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTSA is 7-1-0 this year.
- The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 11 points or more this season.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Roadrunners put up 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners give up (20.4).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.4 points.
- The Roadrunners collect 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners give up per matchup (295.6).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up more than 295.6 yards.
- The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- The Miners have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Miners average 24.9 points per game, 6.1 more than the Roadrunners surrender (18.8).
- UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 18.8 points.
- The Miners average 393.9 yards per game, 61.5 more yards than the 332.4 the Roadrunners give up.
- UTEP is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 332.4 yards.
- This year the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Roadrunners have forced 17 turnovers.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UTEP
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
18.8
Avg. Points Allowed
20.4
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
393.9
332.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
295.6
7
Giveaways
17
17
Takeaways
13