The No. 16 UTSA Roadrunners (8-0, 0-0 C-USA), who have college football's third-ranked rush defense, meet the UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 C-USA) and their 11th-ranked rushing defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Roadrunners are massive, 11-point favorites. The point total is set at 53 for the game.

Odds for UTSA vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in five of eight games this season.

UTEP's games have gone over 53 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 11.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 13.8 points greater than the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 60.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 7-1-0 this year.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 11 points or more this season.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Roadrunners put up 19.0 more points per game (39.4) than the Miners give up (20.4).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.4 points.

The Roadrunners collect 145.7 more yards per game (441.3) than the Miners give up per matchup (295.6).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up more than 295.6 yards.

The Roadrunners have seven giveaways this season, while the Miners have 13 takeaways .

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Miners average 24.9 points per game, 6.1 more than the Roadrunners surrender (18.8).

UTEP is 6-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team scores more than 18.8 points.

The Miners average 393.9 yards per game, 61.5 more yards than the 332.4 the Roadrunners give up.

UTEP is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 332.4 yards.

This year the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Roadrunners have forced 17 turnovers.

Season Stats