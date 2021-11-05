The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4, 0-0 ACC) visit the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, November 5, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Alumni Stadium. Boston College is a 3-point underdog. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 2.1 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Hokies games this season is 52.9, 5.4 points above Friday's over/under of 47.5.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 6.3 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

In Virginia Tech's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hokies have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Hokies rack up 3.2 more points per game (24.0) than the Eagles surrender (20.8).

When Virginia Tech scores more than 20.8 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hokies rack up only 3.8 more yards per game (349.9) than the Eagles allow per matchup (346.1).

In games that Virginia Tech piles up more than 346.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Hokies have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (12).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Eagles score 3.2 more points per game (25.6) than the Hokies surrender (22.4).

When Boston College puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 354.0 yards per game, 25.6 fewer yards than the 379.6 the Hokies give up.

When Boston College churns out over 379.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats