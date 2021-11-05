C-USA rivals square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 16.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 68.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over 68 points three of seven times.

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 70.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.1 points more than the 56.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 1.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 68 .

The 68 over/under in this game is 11.3 points higher than the 56.7 average total in Blue Raiders games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Hilltoppers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16.5 points or more.

Western Kentucky has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers score 40.5 points per game, 14.1 more than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (26.4).

Western Kentucky is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.4 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 140.1 more yards per game (533.6) than the Blue Raiders give up per contest (393.5).

In games that Western Kentucky churns out more than 393.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over nine times this season, 16 fewer than the Blue Raiders have forced (25).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Middle Tennessee is 3-3-1 this year.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This season the Blue Raiders score just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.3) than the Hilltoppers surrender (30.5).

Middle Tennessee is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.5 points.

The Blue Raiders average 90.7 fewer yards per game (341.4) than the Hilltoppers give up (432.1).

In games that Middle Tennessee picks up over 432.1 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Hilltoppers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats