Oddsmakers heavily favor the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at SHI Stadium. Wisconsin is favored by 13 points. The contest's point total is set at 38.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 38 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Rutgers' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 38.

The two teams combine to score 45.5 points per game, 7.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 38.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 43.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 38-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 48.6 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Badgers put up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).

When Wisconsin scores more than 21.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Badgers average 352.5 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 361 the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup.

When Wisconsin amasses more than 361 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

In Rutgers' eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This season the Scarlet Knights rack up 6.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Badgers allow (17).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 17 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers give up per contest (214.6).

In games that Rutgers piles up more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats