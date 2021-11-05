Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 38 points in four of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Rutgers' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 38.
- The two teams combine to score 45.5 points per game, 7.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 38.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 43.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 38-point total for this game is 10.6 points below the 48.6 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Badgers have been favored by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Wisconsin has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Badgers put up just 0.4 more points per game (21.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (21.5).
- When Wisconsin scores more than 21.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Badgers average 352.5 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 361 the Scarlet Knights give up per matchup.
- When Wisconsin amasses more than 361 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 17 times, seven more than the Scarlet Knights' takeaways (10).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- In Rutgers' eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights have been underdogs by 13 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- This season the Scarlet Knights rack up 6.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Badgers allow (17).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 17 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 127.7 more yards per game (342.3) than the Badgers give up per contest (214.6).
- In games that Rutgers piles up more than 214.6 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over six times, five fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (11).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Rutgers
21.9
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
17
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
352.5
Avg. Total Yards
342.3
214.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
361
17
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
10