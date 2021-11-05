Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zack Moss for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Moss' Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moss has rushed for 227 yards (32.4 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.

He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 202 times this season, and he's taken 62 of those attempts (30.7%).

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Conceding 107.9 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Jaguars have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Moss carried the ball eight times for 19 yards.

He also caught six passes for 39 yards.

Moss has 27 carries for 80 yards (26.7 yards per game) in his last three games.

Moss also has 11 catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 62 30.7% 227 3 20 41.7% 3.7 Devin Singletary 67 33.2% 339 1 9 18.8% 5.1 Josh Allen 52 25.7% 269 3 16 33.3% 5.2 Mitchell Trubisky 10 5.0% 27 1 1 2.1% 2.7

