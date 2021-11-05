Publish date:
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Moss has rushed for 227 yards (32.4 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 202 times this season, and he's taken 62 of those attempts (30.7%).
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Conceding 107.9 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Jaguars have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Moss carried the ball eight times for 19 yards.
- He also caught six passes for 39 yards.
- Moss has 27 carries for 80 yards (26.7 yards per game) in his last three games.
- Moss also has 11 catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game).
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
62
30.7%
227
3
20
41.7%
3.7
Devin Singletary
67
33.2%
339
1
9
18.8%
5.1
Josh Allen
52
25.7%
269
3
16
33.3%
5.2
Mitchell Trubisky
10
5.0%
27
1
1
2.1%
2.7
