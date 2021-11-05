Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zack Moss for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Moss' Buffalo Bills (5-2) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Moss has rushed for 227 yards (32.4 per game) on 62 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 202 times this season, and he's taken 62 of those attempts (30.7%).
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moss' matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Conceding 107.9 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Jaguars have allowed 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Moss carried the ball eight times for 19 yards.
  • He also caught six passes for 39 yards.
  • Moss has 27 carries for 80 yards (26.7 yards per game) in his last three games.
  • Moss also has 11 catches for 109 yards (36.3 per game).

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

62

30.7%

227

3

20

41.7%

3.7

Devin Singletary

67

33.2%

339

1

9

18.8%

5.1

Josh Allen

52

25.7%

269

3

16

33.3%

5.2

Mitchell Trubisky

10

5.0%

27

1

1

2.1%

2.7

