A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has been targeted 54 times and has 35 catches, leading the Titans with 509 receiving yards (63.6 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 54 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
- Brown (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (288.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have conceded nine passing TDs this year (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 155-yard performance against the Colts last week on 10 catches (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Brown has racked up 126.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 29 targets.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
54
20.4%
35
509
3
5
13.5%
Julio Jones
27
10.2%
17
301
0
3
8.1%
Jeremy McNichols
27
10.2%
21
203
1
2
5.4%
Chester Rogers
22
8.3%
14
186
1
2
5.4%
