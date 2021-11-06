There will be player prop bets available for A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has been targeted 54 times and has 35 catches, leading the Titans with 509 receiving yards (63.6 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 54 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

Brown (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Brown will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (288.5 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have conceded nine passing TDs this year (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 155-yard performance against the Colts last week on 10 catches (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Brown has racked up 126.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 29 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 54 20.4% 35 509 3 5 13.5% Julio Jones 27 10.2% 17 301 0 3 8.1% Jeremy McNichols 27 10.2% 21 203 1 2 5.4% Chester Rogers 22 8.3% 14 186 1 2 5.4%

