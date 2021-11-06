Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Tennessee vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for A.J. Brown ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (6-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has been targeted 54 times and has 35 catches, leading the Titans with 509 receiving yards (63.6 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 54 of his team's 265 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
  • Brown (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (288.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Rams have conceded nine passing TDs this year (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 155-yard performance against the Colts last week on 10 catches (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Brown has racked up 126.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 29 targets.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

54

20.4%

35

509

3

5

13.5%

Julio Jones

27

10.2%

17

301

0

3

8.1%

Jeremy McNichols

27

10.2%

21

203

1

2

5.4%

Chester Rogers

22

8.3%

14

186

1

2

5.4%

