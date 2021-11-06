Aaron Jones has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has racked up a team-best 463 rushing yards (57.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 104 of his team's 206 carries this season (50.5%).

The Packers have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Jones had 67 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 121.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.

Jones also put up 51 yards on seven receptions.

Over his last three outings, Jones has 154 yards on 34 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 16 receptions for 105 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 104 50.5% 463 3 28 66.7% 4.5 A.J. Dillon 68 33.0% 309 0 10 23.8% 4.5 Aaron Rodgers 18 8.7% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.9% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

