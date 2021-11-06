Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has racked up a team-best 463 rushing yards (57.9 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 104 of his team's 206 carries this season (50.5%).
- The Packers have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Jones had 67 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 121.8 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Jones put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Jones also put up 51 yards on seven receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Jones has 154 yards on 34 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has 16 receptions for 105 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
104
50.5%
463
3
28
66.7%
4.5
A.J. Dillon
68
33.0%
309
0
10
23.8%
4.5
Aaron Rodgers
18
8.7%
47
2
4
9.5%
2.6
Kylin Hill
10
4.9%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
