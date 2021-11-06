Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City

Author:

Aaron Jones has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' Green Bay Packers (7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has racked up a team-best 463 rushing yards (57.9 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (29.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 104 of his team's 206 carries this season (50.5%).
  • The Packers have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Jones had 67 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs, 4.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 121.8 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 59-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball 15 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jones also put up 51 yards on seven receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Jones has 154 yards on 34 carries (51.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 16 receptions for 105 yards (35.0 per game) and one TD.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

104

50.5%

463

3

28

66.7%

4.5

A.J. Dillon

68

33.0%

309

0

10

23.8%

4.5

Aaron Rodgers

18

8.7%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.9%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

