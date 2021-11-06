Adam Thielen will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has 471 receiving yards on 43 receptions (59 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 67.3 yards per game.

Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (59 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Thielen's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Thielen totaled 41 receiving yards in only career matchup, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.

This week Thielen will face the NFL's worst pass defense (312.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Thielen put together a 78-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Thielen has 244 receiving yards on 19 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 81.3 yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 59 21.4% 43 471 6 7 26.9% Justin Jefferson 63 22.8% 43 563 3 6 23.1% K.J. Osborn 38 13.8% 28 321 2 2 7.7% Tyler Conklin 37 13.4% 27 297 1 4 15.4%

Powered By Data Skrive