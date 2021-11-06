Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore

Author:

Adam Thielen will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen has 471 receiving yards on 43 receptions (59 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
  • Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (59 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Thielen totaled 41 receiving yards in only career matchup, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
  • This week Thielen will face the NFL's worst pass defense (312.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Thielen put together a 78-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Thielen has 244 receiving yards on 19 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 81.3 yards per game.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

59

21.4%

43

471

6

7

26.9%

Justin Jefferson

63

22.8%

43

563

3

6

23.1%

K.J. Osborn

38

13.8%

28

321

2

2

7.7%

Tyler Conklin

37

13.4%

27

297

1

4

15.4%

