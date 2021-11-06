Publish date:
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has 471 receiving yards on 43 receptions (59 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
- Thielen has been the target of 21.4% (59 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Thielen totaled 41 receiving yards in only career matchup, 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
- This week Thielen will face the NFL's worst pass defense (312.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Thielen put together a 78-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Thielen has 244 receiving yards on 19 receptions (25 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 81.3 yards per game.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
59
21.4%
43
471
6
7
26.9%
Justin Jefferson
63
22.8%
43
563
3
6
23.1%
K.J. Osborn
38
13.8%
28
321
2
2
7.7%
Tyler Conklin
37
13.4%
27
297
1
4
15.4%
