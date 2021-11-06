The Air Force Falcons (6-2) bring college football's first-ranked rushing attack into a matchup with the Army Black Knights (4-3), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Falcons are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 37.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Air Force vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.

Saturday's total is 26.4 points lower than the two team's combined 63.9 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights surrender (27.7).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Falcons average 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (332.6).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 332.6 yards.

The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Army has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Black Knights rack up 34.6 points per game, 17.8 more than the Falcons allow (16.8).

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Black Knights rack up 400.0 yards per game, 118.6 more yards than the 281.4 the Falcons allow.

Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 281.4 yards.

This year the Black Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats