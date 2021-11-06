Publish date:
Air Force vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Air Force vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 71.4% of Army's games (5/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.5.
- Saturday's total is 26.4 points lower than the two team's combined 63.9 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 47.3 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48.4 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 10.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Air Force is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Falcons average just 1.6 more points per game (29.3) than the Black Knights surrender (27.7).
- Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.
- The Falcons average 63.2 more yards per game (395.8) than the Black Knights allow per matchup (332.6).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up more than 332.6 yards.
- The Falcons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Army has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Black Knights rack up 34.6 points per game, 17.8 more than the Falcons allow (16.8).
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 400.0 yards per game, 118.6 more yards than the 281.4 the Falcons allow.
- Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals more than 281.4 yards.
- This year the Black Knights have six turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|Army
29.3
Avg. Points Scored
34.6
16.8
Avg. Points Allowed
27.7
395.8
Avg. Total Yards
400.0
281.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.6
6
Giveaways
6
11
Takeaways
6