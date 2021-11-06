Publish date:
Alabama vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of eight games this season.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.4, is 9.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.6 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 5.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Crimson Tide average 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers surrender (28.8).
- Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (408.5).
- In games that Alabama totals over 408.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (11).
LSU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, LSU is 3-5-0 this year.
- LSU's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Tigers put up 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.6).
- When LSU puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Tigers average 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (306.1).
- In games that LSU amasses more than 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|LSU
45.9
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
20.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
493.1
Avg. Total Yards
382.3
306.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.5
6
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11