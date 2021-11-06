The LSU Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The total has been set at 67 points for this matchup.

Odds for Alabama vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 67 points in three of eight games this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 67 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.4, is 9.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.6 fewer than the 67 total in this contest.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.9 points, 5.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 28.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Crimson Tide average 17.1 more points per game (45.9) than the Tigers surrender (28.8).

Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.8 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 84.6 more yards per game (493.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (408.5).

In games that Alabama totals over 408.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Tigers have forced (11).

LSU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, LSU is 3-5-0 this year.

LSU's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Tigers put up 9.9 more points per game (30.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (20.6).

When LSU puts up more than 20.6 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Tigers average 76.2 more yards per game (382.3) than the Crimson Tide allow per outing (306.1).

In games that LSU amasses more than 306.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over eight times, five fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats