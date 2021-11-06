There will be player prop betting options available for Allen Robinson II ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson's 44 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 271 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Robinson has been the target of 21.2% (44 total) of his team's 208 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Robinson has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have called a pass in 46.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 53.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers are conceding 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Robinson put together a 21-yard performance against the 49ers last week on three catches while being targeted four times.

Robinson has added nine grabs for 90 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 15 times and put up 30.0 receiving yards per game.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 44 21.2% 26 271 1 4 18.2% Darnell Mooney 53 25.5% 33 409 1 3 13.6% Cole Kmet 36 17.3% 22 197 0 5 22.7% Marquise Goodwin 20 9.6% 11 123 0 1 4.5%

