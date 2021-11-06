Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 480 yards (68.6 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 28 catches for 256 yards (36.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 133 of those attempts (60.7%).
- The Saints have thrown the football in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Kamara's 50.9 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Falcons are 24.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara, in eight matchups against the Falcons, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- Allowing 125.1 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Falcons have given up six rushing touchdowns, eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Kamara carried the ball 19 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He also hauled in three passes for 15 yards.
- Kamara has 183 yards on 55 carries (61.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has 18 catches for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
133
60.7%
480
2
21
56.8%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
98
-
321
1
15
-
3.3
Jameis Winston
32
14.6%
166
1
4
10.8%
5.2
Tony Jones Jr.
19
8.7%
77
0
2
5.4%
4.1
