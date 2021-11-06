There will be player props available for Alvin Kamara before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 9 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 480 yards (68.6 per game), with two touchdowns.

He has tacked on 28 catches for 256 yards (36.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 133 of those attempts (60.7%).

The Saints have thrown the football in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Kamara's 50.9 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Falcons are 24.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in eight matchups against the Falcons, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 125.1 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Falcons have given up six rushing touchdowns, eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Kamara carried the ball 19 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.

He also hauled in three passes for 15 yards.

Kamara has 183 yards on 55 carries (61.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 18 catches for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 133 60.7% 480 2 21 56.8% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 98 - 321 1 15 - 3.3 Jameis Winston 32 14.6% 166 1 4 10.8% 5.2 Tony Jones Jr. 19 8.7% 77 0 2 5.4% 4.1

