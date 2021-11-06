Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player props available for Alvin Kamara before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 9 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 480 yards (68.6 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 28 catches for 256 yards (36.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 219 times this season, and he's taken 133 of those attempts (60.7%).
  • The Saints have thrown the football in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Kamara's 50.9 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Falcons are 24.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in eight matchups against the Falcons, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 125.1 rushing yards per game, the Falcons have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Falcons have given up six rushing touchdowns, eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Buccaneers, Kamara carried the ball 19 times for 61 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He also hauled in three passes for 15 yards.
  • Kamara has 183 yards on 55 carries (61.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has 18 catches for 194 yards (64.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

133

60.7%

480

2

21

56.8%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

98

-

321

1

15

-

3.3

Jameis Winston

32

14.6%

166

1

4

10.8%

5.2

Tony Jones Jr.

19

8.7%

77

0

2

5.4%

4.1

